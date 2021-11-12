NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%.
NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $121.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.33.
NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile
