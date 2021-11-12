Nibble (NBXC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded up 332.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. Nibble has a total market cap of $683.56 and approximately $10.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nibble has traded 144.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nibble coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NBXC is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official Twitter account is @NibbleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

