Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

