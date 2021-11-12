Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €86.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

BNR stock opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.97. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

