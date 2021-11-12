Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €86.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

BNR stock opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.97. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

