Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.89. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

NTRS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,207. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 510.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

