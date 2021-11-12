Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,019 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

