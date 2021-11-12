Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

