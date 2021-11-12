Northern Trust Corp Has $11.97 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,058,685 shares of company stock valued at $33,468,884 in the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVAX opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

