Northern Trust Corp Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Upland Software worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Upland Software by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 276,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

