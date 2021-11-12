Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of BRP Group worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 949,445 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

