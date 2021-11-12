Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,876 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

