Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$48.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a C$48.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.06.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.44. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$37.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.43.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

