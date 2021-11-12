Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently:

11/4/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $424.00 to $416.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $424.00 to $416.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $466.00 to $437.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $380.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2021 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $392.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman continues to witness strong demand for its products on a global scale, with programs like F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. Its product line is well positioned in high-priority categories, which enable it to clinch notable contracts. Solid budgetary provisions by the U.S. administration make us confident about a solid inflow of contracts from Pentagon for Northrop. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause of concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock.”

9/23/2021 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.15 and a 200 day moving average of $366.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

