Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 437,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

