NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.68% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

