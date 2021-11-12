Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.20. 54,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

