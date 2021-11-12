NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $316.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.40 million and the lowest is $295.58 million. NuVasive posted sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. 29,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,839.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

