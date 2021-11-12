NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,874.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

