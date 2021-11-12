NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.730-$1.830 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 1,378,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,874.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Truist Securities decreased their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

