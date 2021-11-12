NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 83,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 669,440 shares.The stock last traded at $56.37 and had previously closed at $55.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Get NuVasive alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,874.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 20,069.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NuVasive by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NuVasive by 18.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.