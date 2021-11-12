Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 235,183 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 75.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 106,509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 645.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 168,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,280,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

