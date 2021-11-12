Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,921 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,306 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,735,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.