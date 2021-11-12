Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

