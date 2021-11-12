Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.45. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,177 shares of company stock worth $1,655,728. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.