Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $127.61 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

