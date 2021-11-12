Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $11.12 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

