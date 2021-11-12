Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.28. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 23,629 shares traded.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
