Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 241,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,233. The firm has a market cap of $304.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Nuvve has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

