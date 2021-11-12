NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.360-$4.620 EPS.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.78. 42,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $115.94.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $3,186,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

