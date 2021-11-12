NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,791,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The stock has a market cap of $748.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.