NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $303.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 296.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,460,445,000 after buying an additional 8,880,411 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.