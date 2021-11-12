Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSH. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NYSE:OSH opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 154.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

