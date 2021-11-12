Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oblong had a negative net margin of 65.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

NYSE OBLG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,760. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Oblong has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OBLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Oblong in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

