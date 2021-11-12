Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

NYSE OIS opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $387.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oil States International by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

