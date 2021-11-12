OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $26.39 or 0.00041819 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $572.12 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00052893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00225049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00089854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

