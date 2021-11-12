Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Olaplex stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

