Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) & Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Critical Survey

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Coastal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.81 $27.83 million $1.26 11.01 Coastal Financial $71.22 million 7.42 $15.15 million $1.97 22.34

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Old Second Bancorp and Coastal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Coastal Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Coastal Financial has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.18%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 26.98% 10.89% 1.08% Coastal Financial 26.62% 16.58% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Coastal Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

