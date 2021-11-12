OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

