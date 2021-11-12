OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 114,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.25.

AVGO stock opened at $555.40 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $368.28 and a one year high of $563.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.69 and a 200-day moving average of $483.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

