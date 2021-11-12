OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,168,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $277.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.81 and a 1-year high of $284.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

