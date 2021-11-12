OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,032 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.18.

LLY stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.99.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

