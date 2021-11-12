OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 457 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.