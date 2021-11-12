OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

VNQ stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

