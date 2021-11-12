Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $27.04. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 13,660 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

OLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $24,044,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $12,276,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $137,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

