Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $299,035.42 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $299,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.