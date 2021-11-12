Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Deanne Rhynard Sells 25,000 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $754,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

