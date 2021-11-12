Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.