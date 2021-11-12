Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

