Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$313 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.81 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.50. 103,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,955. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.74. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $3,503,662 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

