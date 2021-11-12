ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ONTF stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other ON24 news, Director Barry Zwarenstein bought 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $511,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTF. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.